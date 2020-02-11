Family of missing Hamilton woman says video shows daughter was still in city earlier this month

Did Holly Ellesworth Clark, a woman missing in Hamilton since January 11th, walk by one of the posters asking for people to help find her?

Video footage taken February 3rd, shows a woman who looks like Clark walking by one of the thousands of posters her family has put up across the city.

The CBC says while her family says its her, police aren't so sure, saying the video is too grainy to make a positive I-D.

But the video does offer hope to her family who flew in from Calgary to search for their daughter.

A gofundme to help pay for family expenses related to the search, has raised close to $5,000, any money not used will be donated to charity.