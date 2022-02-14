Family of missing St. Catharines woman asking for help from the public

The family of a missing St. Catharines woman is asking for the public's help.

37 year old Katrina Blagdon has not been seen since December 31st, 2021.

Katrina was last seen on New year's Eve in the area of Vansickle Road North and Martindale Road, in St. Catharines.

Police and her family remain concerned for Katrina's welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating her.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Katrina is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1008429 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

