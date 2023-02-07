Family of tech CEO killed in 2018 Toronto shooting renews $250,000 reward

The family of a tech CEO who was killed in a 2018 shooting in Toronto is renewing a $250,000 reward for anyone with information that can lead to his killer.

Matthew Staikos' family says every day has been excruciating since he was approached by someone from behind while walking in the city's Yorkville neighbourhood and shot in an ambush.

The 37-year-old worked for BlackBerry for many years before he created Vleepo, a networking platform.

Police say Staikos was with his friend and had just wrapped up a late-night meeting when someone got out of a car and shot him.

His family offered a $250,000 reward earlier in his homicide investigation but that offer has since expired.

Police say they are still searching for a motive in the case.