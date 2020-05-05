Family remembers Nova Scotia sailor killed in military helicopter crash
The family of one of the six Armed Forces members killed in last week's helicopter crash off the coast of Greece is being remembered as a patriotic Canadian who died serving others.
Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke was also described in a statement from his family as a true Maritimer who wore his heart on his sleeve and served both his country as a member of the Royal Canadian Navy and his community in Nova Scotia as a volunteer firefighter.
The statement was delivered this morning by a spokeswoman for the Navy as Pyke's family continued to grieve and the military prepares to hold a special ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour all six who died in the crash.
Pyke is one of five people who are missing and presumed dead after the Cyclone on which they were flying crashed into the Ionian Sea on April 29 while returning from a NATO training mission.
The others are Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald; Capt. Kevin Hagen; Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin; and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins while the remains of a sixth member of the military, Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, were recovered.
The Defence Department revealed for the first time on Monday that crew members onboard the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton saw the crash, the cause of which is under investigation.
