Family waiting for body of St. Catharines man to return home from Ukraine

Global Affairs says it's aware of reports that two Canadians died in Ukraine and says it's following up with authorities.



Family and aid workers identified the two Canadians as 21 year old Cole Zelenco from St. Catharines and Kyle Porter from Alberta.



Paul Hughes, a Canadian running a charity in Ukraine, says one of the most difficult moments of his life was placing a Canadian flag over the body bag as he retrieved Porter's body in an ambulance.



He says the soldier from Alberta and Zelenco, from St. Catharines, Ontario, were both killed during a bloody battle in eastern Ukraine.



Zelenco is described in an online fundraiser as strong and courageous with a fierce sense of loyalty.



It says an honorary ceremony is taking place in Ukraine and Zelenco's body is expected to be back in Canada in two weeks.



The Ukrainian Canadian Congress expressed condolences on social media to the families and friends of the two men.