Fans mourn the passing of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill

People are fondly remembering ZZ Top's bassist.

Dusty Hill died in his sleep at his home in Houston on Wednesday. He was 72 years old.

The bearded bassist was easily recognizable as a member of one of the best selling bands of the 80s known for blues/rock.

Surviving band mates Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons have put out a statement on social media saying, "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.'

You will be missed greatly, amigo."

Renowned guitar company Gibson tweeted their respects saying, "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dusty Hill. Thank you for the years of music, rock, and funky bass licks. Rest In Power Dusty Hill, there will never be another like you..."