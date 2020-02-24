Fans will bid goodbye today to a legend

Staples Center in Los Angeles will be jammed with thousands of mourners today as fans, friends and family bid farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The arena, where Bryant played for the Lakers, holds 20,000 and over 80,000 people applied for tickets in the first five hours they were made available.

Police are urging fans without tickets to stay home and watch the broadcast on TV or online.

The ceremony will not be broadcast on the screens outside Staples.

No word on who will be speaking at today's memorial.

Kobe and Gianna died, along with seven others, in a helicopter crash on January 26th.