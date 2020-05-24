Fatal ATV crash in Niagara Falls claims the life of 18 year old

One teen is dead and another critically injured following an ATV accident in Niagara Falls yesterday evening.

Niagara Regional Police and other emergency crews were called to an area around Crowland Avenue and Ridge Road just after 5 p.m.

Police say two females, both from Niagara Falls, had been thrown from an ATV and were critically hurt.

Both were rushed to local hospital.

Police say the 18 year old died in hospital, the 17 year old remains in critical condition.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.