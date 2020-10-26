iHeartRadio
Fatal crash in Welland closes Webber at Murdoch St.

Police lights night-Zeferli

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash.

Police were called to the collision on Webber Road at Murdoch Street.

They say one person is dead and another in custody.

Traffic reconstruction detectives are on scene.

The intersection will remain closed for most of the morning.

Police say they will be providing more details later today.

