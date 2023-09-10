Fatal motor vehicle collision on Oakwood Drive in Niagara Falls under investigation

Niagara officers responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Oakwood Drive south of McLeod Road, in Niagara Falls yesterday afternoon around 2p.m.

Upon arrival, officers determined a collision occurred involving a grey Chevrolet Equinox and black Yamaha motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, tragically, the driver of the motorcycle a 44 year old male resident of Thorold was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was not injured.

Witnesses to the collision and motorists who have potential dash-cam footage are encouraged to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009472 with any relevant information.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.