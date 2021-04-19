Fate of former police officer accused in George Floyd's death now with jury
The fate of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now with the jury.
Closing arguments in the trial wrapped up today and jurors will be sequestered at a hotel until a verdict is reached.
Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd last year by putting his knee on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes until he stopped breathing.
If convicted of the top charge of second-degree unintentional murder, Chauvin could face a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon - Jennifer Broadbent & Sean St Angelo, APR 19 2021Jennifer Broadbent is a Dog Trainer & Canine First Aid Instructor. Also joining us is Sean St Angelo, Sean is going to share a story about a dog he recently adopted.
