Father of baby killed in Niagara Falls satisfied with sentence in the case 'I have some closure'

The father of a baby killed in Niagara Falls says he is happy with the sentence in the case.

Six-month-old Octavia Adams died October 2019 at the hands of her mother, 27 yr old Georgina Lowe.

Court heard at trial that Lowe held Adams under water in the bathtub, and then covered her body with blankets in a crib.

Last week, Lowe was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole for 10 years after she pleaded guilty in a Welland courtroom to second-degree murder.

The sentence was handed down the day her daughter would have turned two-years-old.

Octavia's father, Cody Hamilton says he is very happy with the sentence.

"It definitely does not bring my daughter back but it is does give me some closure and the best birthday gift I could give Octavia on her birthday... was justice.. Forever in our hearts I’ll always love her."