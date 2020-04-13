Father slashed by knife trying to protect kids in Niagara Falls following armed robbery

Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Niagara Falls hotel and the assault of a father trying to protect his children.

On Sunday afternoon around 5 o'clock, officers were called to a hotel in the area of and Beaverdams Road and Kalar Road after an armed robbery.

The suspects fled the scene by jumping a nearby fence into the backyard of a neighbouring home.

Police say one of the suspects slashed a male victim who was playing in the backyard with his children as he tried to protect them.

A gun was also pointed.

The suspects fled the scene to an awaiting car.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located the car in the area of Walnut Street and Ellen Avenue in Niagara Falls.

The suspects in the car were arrested and weapons were recovered.

The investigation subsequently led officers to another hotel in the area where it was believed other suspects were staying.

After negotiating with the persons in the room, they agreed to surrender themselves to officers.

The room is being held pending a search warrant.

As a result of the investigation four persons have been arrested and charged and a fifth person is wanted.

Police are looking for 42 year old Cameron Brenton Chiang of no fixed address.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

