FBI confirm remains at Florida nature reserve belong to Brian Laundrie

The search for Brian Laundrie is over.

The FBI have confirmed remains found in a Florida nature reserve belong to Laundrie. A search has been underway since he disappeared last month just days after his fiancee Gabby Petito was reported missing.

Petito's remains were found in a Wyoming national park on September 19th.

Officials also recovered some personal items belonging to Laundrie including a notebook, a dry bag, and clothing.

He was considered to be a person of interest in Petito's death, but was never formally charged.

A cause of death has not been announced, but his ID was confirmed using dental records.