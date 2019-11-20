FBI investigation leads to arrest of 51 year old Niagara man
An FBI investigation into the online exploitation of a child has led to the arrest of a Fort Erie man.
Niagara Police say as a result of the FBI probe, officers executed a search warrant yesterday at a Fort Erie address, where they arrested a 51 year old man.
Thomas Connelly is charged with two counts of possession of child porn, once count of accessing child porn, one count of making written child porn, one count of distributing child pornography and two counts of making an arrangement for a sexual offence against a child.
Connelly is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing in St. Catharines court today.
-
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
-
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
-
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.