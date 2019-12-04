Fecal thrower to remain behind bars
The man accused of tossing buckets of feces on students at York University and the University of Toronto made a brief court appearance yesterday.
Samuel Opoku was arrested late last month after several students were attacked over a span of four days and was charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfering with property.
He will return to court in two weeks, but in the meantime, he remains behind bars.
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 23, December 8 2019 - FULL SHOW
With special guests Dr. Jennifer Brant and the first half of our interview with Tanya Talaga Award winning journalist, and Author of Seven Fallen Feathers and of All Our Relations. Tune in next Sunday December the 15th to hear the second half.
