Fecal thrower to remain behind bars

The man accused of tossing buckets of feces on students at York University and the University of Toronto made a brief court appearance yesterday.

Samuel Opoku was arrested late last month after several students were attacked over a span of four days and was charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfering with property.

He will return to court in two weeks, but in the meantime, he remains behind bars.

