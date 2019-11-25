Feces-throwing incidents at two Toronto university libraries being investigated
Toronto police say they are investigating two incidents of feces being thrown at students in university libraries in recent days.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police are investigating a link between similar incidents at the University of Toronto and York University.
She says one incident occurred at the Robarts Libary at U of T on Friday afternoon.
Douglas-Cook says a similar incident took place Sunday afternoon at York University's Scott Library.
She says detectives are looking to determine if the suspect is the same person in both incidents.
Douglas-Cook says the person could be charged with assault.
