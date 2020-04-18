Federal ads deploy celebrities to exhort Canadians to stay home, save lives

The federal government is deploying celebrities in new ads meant to amplify the plea of public health experts for Canadians to stay home to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The ads, one in French, one in English, are to begin broadcasting nationally tonight during the ``One World: Together at Home'' concert.

The English advertisement features astronaut Chris Hadfield and women's hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser, alongside Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer.

The trio exhorts Canadians to stay home and save lives.

Hadfield says Canadians have always overcome challenges by looking out for each other and doing their part.

Wickenheiser, noting that even people without symptoms can spread the disease, reminds Canadians that their actions can make the difference between life and death.