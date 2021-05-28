Federal and provincial government renew pledge to protect Great Lakes

The federal and provincial governments are renewing their pledge to protect the Great Lakes.

The new Canada-Ontario Agreement on Great Lakes Water Quality and Ecosystem Health was signed yesterday.

It sets out specific actions to protect and restore the Great Lakes, including reducing plastic pollution and excess road salt, restoring native species and habitats, and preventing toxic and nuisance algae.

The agreement also features a focus on strengthening First Nation and Métis engagement in implementing the measures.

This is the ninth agreement between the federal and provincial government and marks the 50th anniversary of the first agreement signed in 1971.