Federal and provincial governments chip in $4.4 million for Niagara recreation facilities

The federal and provincial governments will be investing $4.4 million into recreation facilities in Niagara.

Some of the work includes upgrades to the Bogart Street tennis courts and playground in St. Catharines.

The courts will be renovated for multi-use, including tennis, basketball, and pickleball, while the playground will be renovated and relocated to make it more accessible.

Two young people, Callum and Mattea, were part of yesterday's announcement after they wrote to the City of St. Catharines about potential improvement to the Bogart Street Park in the past.

Marlene Stewart Streit Park in Pelham will be getting a new plash pad and picnic pavilion, the pool will be replaced, and other improvements to the playground, electrical systems, and pool house will be completed.

The Wainfleet Community Complex will get some upgrades to the sports fields, tennis courts, and washrooms.

Lincoln's Play Space Resurfacing Project will also get some funding.

The federal portion of $2.4 million comes through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan while Ontario invests $2 million.

Funding recipients are also chipping in more than $1.6 million for the projects.