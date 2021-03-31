Federal and provincial governments investing $470 million in new flu vaccine manufacturing facility
The federal government is investing $415 million and the Ontario government $55 million in a new influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto.
Their partnership with Sanofi Pasteur is expected to create more than 1,200 highly skilled jobs.
The drugmaker is investing more than $455 million into the facility and also plans to invest at least $79 million a year to fund Canadian research and development into flu vaccines.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris RichardROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris Richard
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 31The Even Given stuck in the Suez Canal cost about $9 billion per day, $54 bil total. It is expected that the average Canadian will spend $41.70 on Easter products this weekend Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Niagara Parks to open new attraction - Niagara Parks Power StationTim talks to David Adames, CEO of Niagara Parks. The Niagara Parks Power Station will officially open its doors on July 1st this year! Visitors will explore interactive exhibits by day and watch the dormant station come back to life through an immersive sight and sound show!