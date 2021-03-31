iHeartRadio
Federal and provincial governments investing $470 million in new flu vaccine manufacturing facility

The federal government is investing $415 million and the Ontario government $55 million in a new influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto.
    
Their partnership with Sanofi Pasteur is expected to create more than 1,200 highly skilled jobs.
    
The drugmaker is investing more than $455 million into the facility and also plans to invest at least $79 million a year to fund Canadian research and development into flu vaccines.

