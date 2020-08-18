Federal Cabinet shuffle imminent as Bill Morneau calls it quits

Political watchers say a Cabinet shuffle is imminent as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins his search to replace Bill Morneau as head of the Department of Finance.

Morneau is leaving the finance minister's office and stepping down as a member of Parliament.

Morneau says an economic recovery could take years to play out, and he's not prepared to see it through, telling the prime minister it's time for someone else to step up.

Speculation began in earnest as to which of Trudeau's tried-and-true ministers could be tapped to fill the role.

A top contender, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland could make history, becoming the country's first female finance minister.

Others in the rumour mill include Treasury Board president Jean-Yves Duclos, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, Justice Minister David Lametti and Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

There is also some speculation fromer Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is being tapped for the post after Trudeau sought some informal economic advice from him on post pandemic recovery.

If Carney is keen, it would be rare, but not unheard of if the P-M named him to Cabinet without holding a seat in the House of Commons.

A replacement could be announced as early as today.