Federal committee launching parliamentary inquiry into contracts awarded to a consulting firm

A federal committee overseeing government operations is launching a parliamentary inquiry into contracts awarded to a consulting firm.



McKinsey and Company recently came into the spotlight after news reports highlighted the rapid growth of the company's work with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.



Ottawa says it has awarded 23 contracts to McKinsey since 2015 that are together worth more than 100-million dollars.



Committee members voted unanimously to launch a study, with plans to ask several cabinet ministers to testify.



The committee will review contracts awarded to the firm since 2011.



Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called for the parliamentary inquiry earlier this week.



He says the public needs to know what the money was used for and what influence McKinsey has had on the government.



Trudeau says he welcomes the committee's work.