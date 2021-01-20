Federal Conservative members to vote on future of Sloan today

Members of the federal Conservative Party are due to vote on the future of a controversial member today.

MP Derek Sloan could be booted from caucus after accepting a donation from a known white nationalist last year while he was running for leadership of the party.

Sloan claims it was not possible to thoroughly vet every single donation to his campaign and accuses the party of hypocrisy.

Party leader Erin O'Toole says there is no room for far-right extremism or racism within the Conservative Party.

Sloan has faced allegations of racism over comments he made about Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and deals with backlash over his views on LGBTQ+ rights.