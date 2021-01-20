Federal Conservative members to vote on future of Sloan today
Members of the federal Conservative Party are due to vote on the future of a controversial member today.
MP Derek Sloan could be booted from caucus after accepting a donation from a known white nationalist last year while he was running for leadership of the party.
Sloan claims it was not possible to thoroughly vet every single donation to his campaign and accuses the party of hypocrisy.
Party leader Erin O'Toole says there is no room for far-right extremism or racism within the Conservative Party.
Sloan has faced allegations of racism over comments he made about Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and deals with backlash over his views on LGBTQ+ rights.
-
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris LowesROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris Lowes
-
U-S President Donald Trump is about to leave the White HouseTim talks with Don Abelson Professor Political Science St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, as Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president