Federal Conservatives appoint Jaime Girard as acting director
The director of fundraising for the federal Conservatives has taken over as acting director of the party in the wake of Andrew Scheer's resignation.
Jaime Girard was chosen late last week to replace Dustin Van Vugt, who left his job as executive director earlier this month over questions about party funds used for Scheer's personal expenses.
Girard has been the party's fundraising director for years and is the first woman chosen to run the party.
A vote for a new leader will take place in 2020.
