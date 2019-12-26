Federal Conservatives prepare for the to select new leader
A high-profile Conservative who lost her seat in the last election will help run the process of finding a new leader to replace Andrew Scheer.
Lisa Raitt will co-chair the organizing committee for the race.
That contest was kicked into gear after Scheer announced earlier this month he will resign as soon as a new leader is chosen.
Raitt, along with Dan Nowlan -- who oversaw the race Scheer won in 2017 -- will be in charge of a group of Tories who will set the rules and timing for the vote.
