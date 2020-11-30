Federal fiscal update due out this afternoon
Canadians will get a better understanding today of the country's fiscal outlook.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver the fall economic statement in the House of Commons this afternoon, providing what is expected to be a full accounting of pandemic spending to date.
In July, this year's deficit was forecast to be a historic $343.2 billion - due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conservative Finance Critic Pierre Poilievre says he wants to see the Liberals set a limit when it comes to the ballooning debt.
-
-
carolyn stewart (the executive director of feed ontario) nov 30, 2020Matt Holmes is joined by Carolyn Stewart, the Executive Director of Feed Ontario to talk about what the situation is at the Food Banks and what the Pandemic has done in terms of more families relying on the food bank.
-
Will there be a White Christmas?Matt Holmes is joined by Doug Gillham, who is a Meteorologist with The Weather Network to talk about the chance of Niagara having snow on the ground on Christmas morning as well as what the entire winter will look like temperature wise.