Federal fiscal update due out this afternoon

Canadians will get a better understanding today of the country's fiscal outlook.



Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver the fall economic statement in the House of Commons this afternoon, providing what is expected to be a full accounting of pandemic spending to date.



In July, this year's deficit was forecast to be a historic $343.2 billion - due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Conservative Finance Critic Pierre Poilievre says he wants to see the Liberals set a limit when it comes to the ballooning debt.