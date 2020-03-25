Federal government announced 'Canada Emergency Response Benefit'

The federal government is combining two previously announced benefits to help Canadians deal with the financial impact of COVID-19.

During today’s address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The CERB will provide $2,000 a month for the next four months for workers who lose their income due to COVID-19.

Trudeau said, “This will replace the two benefits we announced last week: The Emergency Care Benefit and the Emergency Support Benefit in order to streamline the process. Like I said from the start, we will adapt out approach wherever needed.”

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the Senate the CERB should get money to people faster than the previous plan.

Trudeau said workers from different departments are being redeployed to deal with the claims coming in. Since last Monday at least 143,000 EI claims have been filed.

An application portal for the CERB will be launching ‘as soon as possible.’ “We are hopeful that the system will be up and running by the 6th of April and that cheques and direct deposits will be flowing days after that.” Trudeau said.