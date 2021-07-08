Federal government announces $101 million in wine industry funding
The Canadian wine industry is getting a federal funding boost even as winemakers are preparing to deal with the loss of an excise tax exemption.
Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey was in Niagara-On-The-Lake yesterday to announce $101 million for the industry over two years starting next year.
The money will be used to develop a program for the wine sector supporting domestic wineries in adapting to ongoing and emerging challenges.
The announcement comes as winemakers are facing a 50 cents per bottle hit following an Australian World Trade Organization challenge of an excise tax exemption.
The excise tax exemption was first announced in 2006 to help spur on local producers, but Australia challenged the boon and Canada agreed to repeal the tax exemption as of the end of June next year.
The Australians had argued the exemption gave Canadian wine makers an unfair at-home advantage over the Aussies.
-
ROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik TomasROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik Tomas
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK July 8The Icelandic 4 day work week experiment. Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google alleging his First Amendments rights have been violated when these companies shut down his social media feeds. At the end of last week, Canada announced it was setting 2035 as the point when all cars and light duty trucks sold here would be electric. A number of people feel that deadline is "delusional." Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Federal Government Announces $101 Million In Wine Industry FundingNiagara Centre MP Vance Badawey was in Niagara-On-The-Lake yesterday to announce $101 million for the industry over two years starting next year. The announcement comes as winemakers are facing a 50 cents per bottle hit following an Australian World Trade Organization challenge of an excise tax exemption. Tim talks to Sue-Ann Staff with Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery about this