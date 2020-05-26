Federal government announces new PPE contracts

The federal government is announcing new efforts to get vital personal protective equipment to frontline workers.

During his daily address today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new contract with GM to create 10 million face masks.

He says GM has already begun working on the masks.

Trudeau also announced a new contract with Markham based Vexos to build 10,000 additional ventilators.

To help alleviate challenges in the food supply sectors, the federal government will be helping to pay for 700 new student jobs.