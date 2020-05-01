Federal government banning 1,500 models of assault-style guns

The federal government is banning assault-style weapons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 1,500 models and variants are being banned. He says these weapons are used for 'killing the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time."

He said it is immediately no longer permissible to buy, sell, transport, import, or use military grade assault weapons in Canada.

"The vast majority of gun owners use them safely, responsibly, and in accordance with the law whether it be for work, sport-shooting, for collecting, or for hunting. But you don't need an AR-15 to take down a deer."

A two year amnesty period will be in place for current owners, and Trudeau promised a compensation program is in the works.

Stricter gun control measures were promised in the Liberals' election campaign last fall.