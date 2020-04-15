Federal government expanding Canada Emergency Response Benefit criteria

The federal government is expanding the criteria for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

During his national address today Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced people making $1,000 per month or less can apply for the CERB.

So can people who were expecting to take up a seasonal job that is no longer viable due to the pandemic.

People who have run out of EI since January 1st will also be allowed to apply for the benefit.

Trudeau also announced plans to supplement the pay of essential workers earning less than $2,500 per month.

He once again pledged more help is coming for post-secondary students and businesses worrying about paying rent, but had no details on those programs today.