Federal government expanding loan program for small businesses

The Prime Minister is announcing more supports for small businesses struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his daily address today Justin Trudeau announced the Canada Emergency Business Account is being expanded to include businesses that spent between $20,000 and $1.5 million in total payroll expenses last year.

Previously, the program offered up to $40,000 in loans for businesses with 2019 payrolls between $50,000 and $1 million.

He also teased a new emergency commercial rent assistance program to help businesses make payments in April, May, and June, but could not provide full details today.