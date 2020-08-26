Federal government gives Ontario $381 million to help with back-to-school plan
The federal government is providing $381 million to bolster Ontario's back-to-school plan.
The money comes as part of a $2-billion funding package Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning.
Trudeau says provinces will decide how they spent the additional funds, and the Ontario government says about $70 million of the $381 million in new funding will be use to hire more educators.
It says $30 million will go towards buying additional personal protective equipment, while $100 million will be put towards items such as extra custodial staff and remote learning tools.
The province says $70 million will be spent on student transportation, with $25.5 million of that earmarked for helping to reduce the number of pupils on school buses.
The $381 million will come this fall, with additonal funding coming later. The maximum Ontario will receive is $763.34 million.
Premier Doug Ford's government has been under fire over its return-to-school plan, which will see no reduction in class sizes for students in kindergarten through Grade 8.
