Federal government giving Niagara $1.2M to help residents struggling with addiction

The Federal government is giving Niagara $1.2 million to help residents struggling with addiction.

This is National Addictions Awareness Week (NAAW), and Canada announced over $15 million in federal funding for 24 projects across Canada through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program.

In St. Catharines, over $1.2 million will go to Regional Essential Access to Connected Healthcare (REACH Niagara) for a project to increase safer supply and provide pharmaceutical alternatives.

“It is clear that decades of treating addiction as a criminal issue has not been effective at addressing the toxic drug supply crisis. With this investment into REACH Niagara we can support the most vulnerable people in our community with harm reduction, overdose prevention, and necessary support services. We must continue to invest in safer supply and harm reduction programs to assist our community’s most vulnerable and combat the plight of toxic drugs on our streets.” Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage