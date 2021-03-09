Federal government launching consultation on medical cannabis growers

The federal government may be tightening the rules for medical cannabis growers.

A public consultation campaign was launched yesterday as Health Canada reports some growers are using medical cannabis licenses to cover for large-scale illegal production and sales.

A draft guidance document outlines factors for refusing or revoking a license including unreasonable amounts of daily authorized cannabis or a history with non-compliance or crime.

The consultation will run until May 7th.

It comes as officials in Port Colborne have expressed concerns about medical cannabis growers.

Mayor Bill Steele worried about growers holding multiple licenses as a cover for large, illegal growing operations and wrote a letter to Health Canada asking for more oversight.