Federal government owes carbon tax money to Ontario, Manitoba, and New Brunswick
The federal government is paying out more than $200 million to Canadian families in Manitoba, New Brunswick and Ontario.
That's because it underestimated how much money it was going to collect from the carbon tax in its first year.
The law stipulates all revenues from the carbon price are to be returned to the province in which they were raised.
Ninety per cent of that money is going to families through rebates on their income taxes.
