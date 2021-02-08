Federal government pledges $2.2 million for rural high-speed internet in Southwestern Ontario

The federal government is putting more money toward better internet speeds in Niagara.

Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef announced almost $2.2 million in funding for the Niagara Regional Broadband Network and Mornington Communications Cooperative Ltd. this morning.

The funding is earmarked to bring high-speed internet to rural residents of southwestern Ontario.

Official say the projects will connect 310 underserved households in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Niagara Falls, Rothsay, Drayton, and St. Catharines to high-speed internet.