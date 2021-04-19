Federal government presents budget today
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table her first budget this afternoon since taking over the finance portfolio.
There is a political element to the fiscal blueprint, beyond unveiling spending plans to manage the continuing COVID-19 crisis and chart an economic course in a post-pandemic Canada.
The government needs to find at least one other major party to support the document in confidence votes in the House of Commons and avoid an election.
view from the drive thru - Its about the simple pleasuresview from the drive thru - Its about the simple pleasures
What we can and can't do outside in parks and enforcement: NPCATim talks to Adam Christie Director of Operations at the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Association on what we can and can't do outside in their parks and how they'll enforce it.
ROUNDTABLE Jacob Bergsma and Ted MouradianTim Denis talks about the stories of the day with Jacob Bergsma and ted Mouradian