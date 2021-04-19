iHeartRadio
Federal government presents budget today

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19 report money

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table her first budget this afternoon since taking over the finance portfolio.
    
There is a political element to the fiscal blueprint, beyond unveiling spending plans to manage the continuing COVID-19 crisis and chart an economic course in a post-pandemic Canada.
    
The government needs to find at least one other major party to support the document in confidence votes in the House of Commons and avoid an election. 

