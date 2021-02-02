Federal government signs deal with Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising made-in-Canada vaccines by the end of the summer.

During a conference today, he said Precision Nanosystem and Novavax are on track to produce vaccines in Canada.

He says a memorandum of understanding has been signed with Novavax to produce millions of vaccine doses at the National Research Council facility in Montreal once Health Canada grants vaccine approval.

Trudeau promised the work on the facility would be done by the end of the year after missing the original completion date in the summer.

Meanwhile Precision Nanosystems in Vancouver will be setting up a facility that can produce 240 million vaccine doses a year.

During his address today, Trudeau maintained all Canadians who want to be vaccinated will get the shot by September.