Federal government simplifies process for claiming work-from-home expenses

Some good news for tax season if you've been working from home.

The Canada Revenue Agency is streamlining the process to claim up to $400 in office expenses for people working from home during the pandemic.

The deductions will be made on your 2020 personal income tax return and will not require forms from your employer.

Canadians are eligible for the tax break if they worked from home for more than half of the time over at least a four week span due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to the federal government website, "A new temporary flat rate method will allow eligible employees to claim a deduction of $2 for each day they worked at home in that period, plus any other days they worked from home in 2020 due to COVID-19 up to a maximum of $400."

Employees with larger claims can still choose to use the existing, more detailed method to calculate their home office expenses deduction.