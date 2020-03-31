Federal government spending $2 billion on PPE for frontline workers

The federal government will be using $2 billion to buy more Personal Protective Equipment for health care workers.

The PPE includes masks, face shields, gowns, ventilators, test kits, swabs, and sanitizer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “We recognize that more is needed and everyone is working day and night to receive essential supplies. We’re coordinating with the provinces and territories, the Public Health Agency, and the experts to make sure our health care workers get everything they need.”

Trudeau expects the shipments to arrive in the coming days.

The Prime Minister also said the government is working with several companies to make the crucial supplies available.

Thornhill Medical is making 500 ventilators and the government has signed letters of intent with at least five other companies to provide additional supplies.

“The entire world is trying to get its hands on various equipment needed to fight this virus, that’s why we know that it’ll be important to have made-in-Canada solutions and I’m incredibly proud of Canadian companies, Canadian suppliers and manufacturers who are standing up and saying ‘We want to help.’”