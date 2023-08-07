Federal government spends 3 years deciding joining global vaccination body

The federal government has spent three years deciding whether to join a global body that designs vaccinations for the world's poorest nations.



Documents reviewed by The Canadian Press show South Korea has been encouraging Canada to join the International Vaccine Institute, an agency affiliated with the United Nations.



The institute conducts research on vaccines for diseases given less attention by pharmaceutical companies

Canada was invited to become a member in July 2020, and has had a series of meetings with senior officials in Ottawa.



A spokesman for the group said Canada almost announced it was joining the institution last fall, though Global Affairs Canada says details are still being worked out and there might not be any news until next summer.