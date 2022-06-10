Federal government suspends random COVID-19 tests at airports

The federal government says it will pause all mandatory random COVID-19 tests at Canada's airports for vaccinated travellers until the end of the month, starting Saturday.



For now, unvaccinated travellers will still be tested at airports, but the government plans to move that testing off-site next month.



The government previously announced current public health measures would remain in place until the end of June, but has been facing mounting pressure from industry and opposition.



Travel and tourism groups blame recent havoc at Canadian airports on the COVID-19 surveillance measures undertaken when passengers attempt to pass through customs.



The government says extra staff from the Public Health Agency of Canada will be stationed at airports to verify that travellers have completed COVID-19-related questions through the ArriveCan app and offer help to those who need it.



The government recently announced it would attempt to hire more screening officers to help alleviate the long lines travellers have experienced for weeks.