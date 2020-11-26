Federal government to make announcement on single event sports betting

The federal government will be making an announcement today regarding changes to the Criminal Code when it comes to single event sports betting.

Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti will be joined by St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle and Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey for an announcement this morning in Ottawa.

The announcement is set for just after 10 o'clock.

A previous attempt to legalize one-game sports betting failed to pass the Senate five years ago.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he supports the move, but wants to see more details on the actual legislation first.