Federal government urges provinces not to let AstraZeneca vaccines go to waste

People who received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are reminded to book an appointment to get a second shot as thousands of doses could soon go to waste.

The federal government is urging the provinces not to waste the doses that are going to expire in a few days.

In Ontario alone, 45,000 doses are set to expire by the end of May if they are not used.

Last week, provincial officials announced they would start distributing second doses of AstraZeneca, prioritizing anyone who received a first shot between March 10 - 19.

The time line between shots was also shortened from the recommended 12 weeks to 10 weeks to prevent doses from expiring.

Frustration is mounting as some residents say they have tried to book a second shot at the pharmacy where they received their first dose, but that pharmacy has not been allocated any new vaccines to administer.

