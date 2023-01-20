Federal government will spend $80-million to upgrade Inuvik airport for armed forces

Defence Minister Anita Anand says it's critical that Ottawa upgrade defences in the North.



The federal government says it will spend another 80-million dollars to help upgrade Inuvik's airport in the Northwest Territories.



Anand says this will make the airport more suitable for larger and heavier aircraft to enhance the Canadians Armed Force's ability to operate in the Arctic.



She says the Arctic faces unique safety and security concerns because of climate change.



The project is to extend the runway by 914 metres and modernize lighting, its navigational system and a military aircraft arrestor system.



Construction is expected to be complete in 2027.