Federal government working with provinces and territories on pay increase for essential workers

The federal government is finalizing a deal with the provinces and territories to provide a pay increase to essential workers.

Ultimately, it will be up to each individual province and territory to determine how those funds will be distributed.

During his daily address Prime Minister Trudeau said, "The bottom line is this: If you're risking your health to keep this country moving and you're making minimum wage, you deserve a raise."

Trudeau says the decision to allow provinces and territories to choose how to allocate the money was made based on how varied the impact of COVID-19 is across the country.

In all, Trudeau says the federal contribution amounts to approximately $4 billion.