Federal Liberal government urged to intervene to end CN Rail strike

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will recall Parliament on December 5th, but there are calls for him to do it sooner to end a rail strike some say could trigger layoffs, closures

and cost millions.

The work stoppage has triggered worries among grain elevator operators and farmers about lost sales and contract penalties while the oil industry is expressing concern over the

closure of a key export artery.

The job action by roughly 32-hundred Canadian National Railway workers began this morning.

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer says Trudeau should immediately recall the House and enact emergency legislation to end the strike.