Federal Liberal government urged to intervene to end CN Rail strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will recall Parliament on December 5th, but there are calls for him to do it sooner to end a rail strike some say could trigger layoffs, closures
and cost millions.
The work stoppage has triggered worries among grain elevator operators and farmers about lost sales and contract penalties while the oil industry is expressing concern over the
closure of a key export artery.
The job action by roughly 32-hundred Canadian National Railway workers began this morning.
Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer says Trudeau should immediately recall the House and enact emergency legislation to end the strike.
Budget Discussions at Region/Rate Hike Still Expected for Residents of Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster regarding on going Niagara region budget discussions/rate hike expected for residents
Thorold Tunnel One Direction Idea/Closure Update
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake MPP Wayne Gates Ontario NDP regarding an update on plans for the Thorold Tunnel
Letters By Justin Campaign To Help People Struggling wiith Mental Health Issues
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder of the Rise Against Bullying Campaign Justin Preston regarding sending letters during Holidays to people struggling with mental health issues