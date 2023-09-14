Federal Liberals announce several affordability measures

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is giving grocery companies until Thanksgiving to come up with a plan to stabilize food prices.



Trudeau says if the companies don't provide a plan, the federal government is not ruling out forcing them to act through tax measures.

Trudeau says grocery chains are making more money while Canadians struggle to put food on the table.



It was one of several affordability measures Trudeau announced at the end of his party's caucus retreat in London, Ontario.



The federal Liberals are also following through on a promise they first made in the 2015 election -- to remove the G-S-T on construction of new rental apartment buildings